SC receives communication on Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation; to be placed before Collegium

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it had received a communication from the Ministry of Law and Justice on the Collegium's recommendation, elevating Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the communication of the ministry would be placed before the Collegium to take a call on it.The bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer, deferred the hearing on a plea moved by the Gujarat High Court Bar Association, which has sought a direction to the Centre to notify the elevation of Justice Kureshi. PTI MNL ABA SJK RKS LLP RC