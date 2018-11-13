SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking Allahabad HC bench in western UP

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking establishment of a separate bench of the Allahabad High Court in western Uttar Pradesh, saying this was not the right forum. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said though a good issue has been raised in the petition, but the apex court cannot deal with it "on judicial side".When lawyer K R Chitra, appearing for NGO 'Fight For Human Rights, said the litigants of western Uttar Pradesh also need smooth access to the high court, the bench said, "you are absolutely right, but the choice of the forum is wrong". "The prayer made in the writ petition i.e. establishment of a permanent Bench of the High Court of Allahabad for western Uttar Pradesh cannot be the subject matter of judicial determination and directions. "The writ petition is, therefore, not maintainable and is accordingly dismissed," it said.The PIL said currently the Allahabad High Court has its separate branch at Lucknow and a similar bench be set up in the western part of the state to ensure easy access to justice for the natives. PTI SJK ABA MNL RKS SJK ANBANB