SC refuses to entertain plea alleging bribing in Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea which alleged that people were being bribed on a massive scale for Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it was not inclined to hear the matter since Lok Sabha elections in the state were already over. The apex court had earlier sought Election Commission's response on the plea in which the petitioner had sought creating awareness through TV, newspapers and radio that it was a punishable offence to give or take cash for votes.The petition had said that so far Rs 78.12 crore in cash has been seized in the state.