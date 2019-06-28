SC refuses to entertain rebel AAP MLA's plea challenging disqualification notice

(Eds: Adding background) New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging a disqualification notice under the anti-defection law issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for reportedly joining the BJP.A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai told the counsel appearing for Sehrawat that the lawmaker can raise his grievances during the proceedings on the disqualification notice before the Assembly Speaker.After the court said it was not inclined to hear the plea, Sehrawat's counsel withdrew the petition.Sehrawat, an MLA from Bijwasan Assembly segment, had claimed that he has still not taken the primary membership of the BJP and the disqualification notice issued to him was arbitrary and illegal.He had moved the apex court Wednesday against the disqualification notice issued to him under the anti-defection law.Besides Sehrawat, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA Anil Bajpai, a legislator from the Gandhi Nagar constituency, after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP.AAP spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had filed a complaint against the two MLAs, seeking their disqualification.Sehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week's time by the Delhi Assembly Speaker to submit their replies. PTI ABA MNL URD URD NSDNSD