SC refuses to interfere with EC's order banning release of biopic on PM Narendra Modi until May 19

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday refused to interfere with the Election Commission's order banning release of the biopic on PM Narendra Modi until May 19. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it was not inclined to entertain the application filed by producers of biopic challenging the EC's order. "What survives in this now?" the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said. The counsel, appearing for producers, told the bench that the EC's order is contrary to the clearance given to the movie by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). "The issue is whether the movie can be exhibited at this time. The Election Commission has taken a decision. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.