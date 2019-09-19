SC refuses to keep in abeyance NBW issued against jail superintendent

New Delhi, Sept 19 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to keep in abeyance the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against the superintendent of district jail of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh for releasing an accused from prison despite the apex court order cancelling his bail. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices N V Ramana and Ajay Rastogi and the counsel appearing for the jail superintendent said the officer would appear before the court on September 23 as directed by the top court, but the NBW should be kept in abeyance till then. "Let him come (before the court)," the bench said. The lawyer, while saying that the superintendent had committed a mistake, again urged that the NBW be kept in abeyance. "No. Let him appear. Nothing will happen till then. You are admitting that you have violated the order. I am not going to change my order," Justice Ramana said. Earlier, a bench headed by Justice Ramana had issued the NBW against the jail superintendent while admitting a contempt petition filed against him. PTI ABA LLP DVDV