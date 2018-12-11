SC refuses to recall its order, dismisses PIL against FM Arun Jaitley

(Eds: Adds background) New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to recall its order by which it had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a lawyer for filing a PIL against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, raising allegations relating to capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had also dismissed the petition, said it would hear petitioner lawyer M L Sharma only after he deposits Rs 50,000 as cost with the apex court registry. "We are not going to recall our order. You deposit Rs 50,000 then only we will hear your any old or new petition," the bench, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said. The lawyer, who had filed the PIL in his personal capacity, Tuesday sought urgent hearing of his plea alleging that the RBI was in mess as its Governor Urjit Patel has also resigned. The apex court, however, did not entertain his plea. The top court had on December 7 dismissed the PIL accusing the finance minister of "plundering" the capital reserve of the RBI and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on Sharma, saying there was no reason to entertain his PIL. The bench had also directed the apex court registry not to allow Sharma to file any PIL till he deposits Rs 50,000.The top court had imposed the cost as the advocate continued with the argument after the dismissal of the PIL.The Chief Justice had warned him not to continue with the submissions, saying cost will be imposed if he was unable to satisfy the court.The apex court had expressed displeasure that the advocate made the finance minister the main party in the PIL.The bench had said: "What is this PIL? You cannot go on with such misadventure. What exactly is this? You are saying the finance minister is plundering the capital reserve of the RBI."We don't subscribe to such plea and picking up on people. You are not bringing honour to this institution. Why do we permit you to go ahead with this PIL," the bench had said. PTI SJK RKS LLP LLP DVDV