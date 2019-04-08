scorecardresearch
SC refuses urgent listing of plea challenging HC order banning downloading of TikTok app

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday refused urgent listing of a plea challenging the recent Madras High Court order banning downloading of the 'TikTok' app over concerns of pornographic content. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the plea will come up for hearing in due course of time.The Madras High Court had on April 3 directed the Centre to ban mobile application 'TikTok' as it voiced concern that "pornographic and inappropriate content" were made available through such apps. It had passed the interim order on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition which sought to ban Tik Tok on the grounds that it allegedly contained content that "degraded culture and encouraged pornography". PTI MNL SJK URD URD DVDV

