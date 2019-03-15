SC rejects plea seeking direction to govt to send Indian Muslims to Pakistan

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Centre to send Muslims living in India to Pakistan.The plea, which also sought a direction to the government to bring Hindus living in Pakistan to India, came up for hearing before a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran."What is this? Do you seriously want to argue this? Are you sure? We will hear you but we will pass strictures against you," the bench told the counsel representing the petitioner.When the lawyer replied in the negative, the bench dismissed the petition. PTI ABA RKS ABA TIRTIR