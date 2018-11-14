SC reserves order on pleas seeking court monitored probe in Rafale deal

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on pleas seeking court monitored probe in procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph concluded the arguments advanced by various parties which have also sought registration of FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the deal. PTI SJK ABA MNL PKS RKS SA