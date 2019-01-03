SC revives govt's case in NCDRC against Nestle India

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Thursday revived the government's case in the NCDRC against Nestle India seeking damages of Rs 640 crore for alleged unfair trade practices, false labelling and misleading advertisements. A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the report of CFTRI (Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru), where the testing of the samples of Maggi was done, will form the basis for the proceedings. The top court had earlier stayed the proceedings before the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) after Nestle had challenged it. The Consumer Affairs Ministry had in 2015 filed a complaint against Nestle India before the NCDRC using a provision in the nearly three-decade-old Consumer Protection Act. In the same year, food safety regulator FSSAI had banned Maggi noodles after it found excess level of lead in samples, terming it as "unsafe and hazardous" for human consumption. PTI MNL LLP SNESNESNE