SC says no to urgent listing of Torque Pharma MD's plea against rejection of nomination

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea filed by PS Chhatwal, managing director of Torque Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd, whose nomination papers for Chandigarh constituency as an Independent candidate were rejected.A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna said that Chhatwal's plea would come up for hearing in due course of time."Once election is announced there is bar from interfering in the poll process," the bench said.When Chhatwal's advocate Tarun Khaira said he has a right to contest election, the bench said, "It is the subject matter for Election Commission".Chhatwal, present in the courtroom, has challenged the April 30 decision of returning officer to reject his nomination papers on the ground that his name does not feature in the electoral roll.His appeal against the returning officer decision was dismissed by the Chief Electoral Officer on May 6 following which he moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for relief.The high court had on May 8, dismissed his plea on the ground that he can file an election petition after the poll process is over.Chhatwal contended that he has valid photo identity card issued by the election commission of India but his nomination papers were rejected as his name did not find mention in the electoral roll."Once the name to the petitioner was included in the list in the year 1994, thereafter the petitioner was nowhere and at any given point never been disqualified from being an elector so as to have the name of the petitioner deleted from the elector list. Any eror or omission in the deletion of the name of the petitioner from the said list is attributable to the concerned department and the petitioner, for no fault of his, cannot be punished for the error committed by others," Chhatwal plea said. Polling for Chandigarh Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 19. PTI MNL ABA SA