SC seeks info on whereabouts of woman, minor son living in US

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday sought to know the whereabouts of a US-based NRI woman and her minor son who were stated to be living in Georgia in the USA.The apex court took note of the apprehension of the woman's 80-year-old father Rajkamal Pyarelal Kanodia that his daughter and the grandson might have been killed in the USA allegedly at the behest of her husband and in-laws. "A copy of the petition be served on K Radhakrishnan, a senior counsel, who has been requested to obtain instructions from the concerned authorities as to the whereabouts of Mamta Kumari Kanodia and her minor son, who are stated to be residing in Georgia, USA," said a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The top court has now posted the matter for hearing after two weeks. Advocate Sanjay Dubey, appearing for Rajkamal, said that Mamta's husband and in-laws had not disclosed about his previous marriage.Rajkamal, a Thane resident, has not seen his daughter since April 16, 2016, when she left for US, the plea said.The couple got married on January 24, 2015 at an Arya Samaj temple in Mumbai. The petitioner has sought the court's intervention to bring his daughter back. He has claimed that she is being threatened by her husband and in-laws against taking any legal action.According to the father, Mamta had called him last year in July asking for help but her call got disconnected. PTI SJK LLP RKS SA