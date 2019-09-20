scorecardresearch
SC seeks response from J& K on plea challenging detention of 5 persons

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea challenging detention of five persons in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice on the plea which has also challenged provisions of law, empowering authorities to detain a person in Jammu and Kashmir. The bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Jammu and Kashmir administration, to file his response within two weeks. PTI ABA MNL LLP LLP DVDV

