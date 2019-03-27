SC sentences lawyer to 3 months jail for contempt, suspends term after apology

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday sentenced lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara to three months in jail for contempt of court and attempting to browbeat judges in a matter related to designation of senior advocates. A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran suspended the sentence taking note of the unconditional apology tendered by him as also his undertaking that he will never attempt to browbeat any judge either in the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court. The bench however barred Nedumpara from practising as an advocate in the apex court for one year. The bench, meanwhile, issued a fresh contempt notice to Nedumpara and three others for scandalous allegations against both the judges of the bench. It said that serious allegations have been levelled against both the members of the bench in a letter which was received by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and other judges of the apex court. It requested the CJI to constitute an appropriate bench to hear the fresh contempt issue saying scandalous allegations have been levelled against both the members of the present bench. PTI ABA SJK LLP SA