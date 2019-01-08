SC sets up 5-judge bench to hear Ayodhya land dispute case, to hear matter on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday set up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case. The bench would be headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprise of Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud.The Constitution Bench is scheduled to hear the matter on January 10. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS SA