SC sought Rahul apology not for saying chowkidaar chor hai: Yechury

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court has not asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to apologise for saying "chowkidaar chor hai", CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said Tuesday, asserting that the court only said its judgment should not be used to make political comments.The apex court earlier Tuesday gave another opportunity to Gandhi to file one more affidavit relating to his alleged contemptuous "chowkidaar chor hai" remark, which the apex court said was wrongly attributed to it.Though Gandhi, through his counsel, admitted he made a mistake by wrongly attributing the remark to the court, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi observed that in the affidavit filed, at one point the Congress chief is admitting the mistake and at another denying making contemptuous remarks."The Supreme Court has said don't use the apex court judgment for your political comments. It has not said to apologise for what he has said. It said don't use the SC and its proceedings to make your political comments. It didn't say to apologise for saying 'chowkidaar chor hai'. It said don't use SC for saying 'chowkidaar chor hai'," Yechury told reporters here.