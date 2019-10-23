SC stays criminal proceedings against Uttarakhand journalist

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) In a relief to a Uttarakhand TV journalist, the Supreme Court has stayed the criminal proceedings in three cases lodged against him and others by the state police after the channel headed by him last year conducted a sting operation allegedly exposing corruption at the highest level.The cases of extortion, cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other offences under the Indian Penal Code were lodged against Umesh Kumar Sharma and others this year.One of the cases dates back to 2007. A Bench comprising Justices R Banumathi and Hrishikesh Roy on Monday also sought response from the Trivender Singh Rawat Government on the scribe's plea seeking transfer of all the cases from Uttarakhand Courts to Patiala House Court in New Delhi.The TV journalist in his petition alleged that he was facing threat and intimidation and for the fair trial there was a need for shifting the cases against him outside the state.In the petition, he gave details about the cases lodged against him after exposing the corruption allegedly involving people close to top politicians in office. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the journalist and secured the order for stay of proceedings in all the three criminal cases lodged against him."Considering the submissions made at the Bar, issue notice," the bench said, adding that "there shall be stay of further proceedings in all the three cases till further orders." PTI RKS UK SA