SC stays inquiry commission proceedings into J Jayalalithaa's death at Apollo Hospitals

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday stayed the proceedings of an inquiry commission set up to probe the death of then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai in 2016. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was hearing the appeal of Apollo Hospitals against the April 4 order of the Madras High Court rejecting its objection against the ongoing inquiry into the death of the AIADMK leader at the hospital. "Notice. Stay of further proceedings of the inquiry commission," the bench, which also comprised Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said. The AIADMK-led state government had set up the inquiry commission to look into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016 at Apollo Hospitals. PTI SJK ABA MNL URD URD DVDV