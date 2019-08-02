SC stays NGT order asking UP govt to set up shrine board for three temples at Govardhan

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday stayed the National Green Tribunal's 2015 direction asking the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute a shrine board for three temples in the pilgrimage town of Govardhan in Mathura district.A bench, comprising Justices S A Nazeer and R Subhash Reddy, took note of the submissions of the Uttar Pradesh government.The apex court also stayed another recent order of the NGT asking A K Awasthi, additional chief secretary of the state, to appear before it for non-compliance of its 2015 order.Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for state government, said that the NGT's direction needed to be stayed.The apex court on July 29 had agreed to hear the government's plea against the NGT's July 23 order seeking personal appearance of the senior official over delay in constitution of a shrine board for the three temples at Govardhan.The tribunal on August 4, 2015 had issued directions on several issues including setting up of the shrine board. PTI SJK PKS SA