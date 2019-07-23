scorecardresearch
SC takes note of K'taka Speaker's submission that trust vote likely today

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court Court on Tuesday took note of the submissions of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar that the voting on the trust motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is likely to be concluded by this evening.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi considered the submission of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker.It adjourned hearing till Wednesday on the plea of two independent MLAs seeking a direction to the speaker to forthwith conduct the floor-test in the House. PTI SJK ABA MNL RKS LLP LLP ABHABH

