SC tells Maha to conduct final round of counselling for PG medical, dental admissions

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Maharashtra to conduct the final round of counselling for admissions to post graduate medical and dental courses in the state for the academic year 2019-20 and that the process be completed before June 14.A vacation bench comprising Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah passed the order on pleas filed by some students seeking fresh round of counselling after re-drawing of the merit list for admissions to PG medical and dental courses for 2019-20.The students approached the top court after the apex court stayed the state government's decision to grant 10 per cent quota to students of economically weaker sections in PG medical and dental courses for the current academic year.The bench also directed that no further petition or application with regard to PG medical and dental admissions in Maharashtra for the present academic year will be entertained by any other court.PTI ABA URD DVDV