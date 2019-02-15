scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

SC to hear plea against 1993 central law on land acquisition near disputed site at Ayodhya

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The Supreme Court Friday decided to hear a fresh plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 1993 central law by which 67.703 acre land, including the disputed premises of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, was acquired. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan tagged the matter with the main petition in which a constitution bench is dealing with the main title dispute. "List the matter before the bench already seized with the issue," the bench also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna said. PTI RKS URD DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos