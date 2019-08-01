SC to hear plea against MP Chief Secy after 2 weeks

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court Thursday said it will hear after two weeks a plea challenging the appointment of 1982 batch IAS officer S R Mohanty as chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh on the ground that he was allegedly involved in a corruption case.The case pertained to state industrial development corporation.A bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, tagged the writ petition filed early this year with an already pending appeal of 2017 in which the economic offence wing of the state police has challenged an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in connection with the case.The apex court had on February 15 issued notice to the Centre and other respondents on the petition filed by an advocate practising in MP High Court. PTI RKS SJK MNL SA