SC to hear plea challenging bar body's order suspending over 5,000 lawyers in TN, Puducherry

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear a plea challenging the notification of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Bar Council suspending the licence of 5,970 advocates for non-payment of their dues towards the Advocates' Welfare Fund.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note the submission of a lawyer that the plea be listed for hearing on urgent basis as it pertained to the suspension of over 5,000 advocates' license to practice law in courts across the country."We will list it on Friday," said the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna.Recently, the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 22 suspended 5,970 advocates for non-payment of subscription dues towards the Advocates Welfare Fund and as the result, they cannot practice in any court or tribunal until they clear dues. The plea filed by one of the suspended lawyers, Sabarish Subramanian, has sought quashing of the notification saying that they were not served with the notice for payment of dues to the fund. Every lawyer, who enrols with the Bar Council of India, has to pay some amount towards the Advocates' Welfare Fund.