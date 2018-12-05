SC to hear plea of Tamil Nadu against Mekedatu project across Cauvery

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court Wednesday agreed to hear next week a plea of Tamil Nadu government against the nod granted to Karnataka for preparing a detailed project report for a proposed balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the state's plea which said the permission was in utter disregard of the apex court's February 16 verdict on Cauvery dispute observing that no state can claim "exclusive ownership" of inter-state river water. On November 22, the Central Water Commission (CWC) had allowed Karnataka to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of the project at Mekedatu across the Cauvery, which has been opposed by both the ruling AIADMK and DMK.On November 29, the Tamil Nadu government moved the apex court seeking orders to restrain Karnataka from preparing the DPR. The state government had mentioned in its petition that the state of Karnataka should be restrained from proceeding with the construction of two reservoirs at Mekedatu across river Cauvery or any other new project across the river. The political parties contend that if the dam was permitted, it would affect Tamil Nadu farmers who depend on Cauvery waters for irrigation.The top court, in its Cauvery verdict, had hiked Karnataka's share of water by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu's quantum by an equal amount in its Cauvery verdict to resolve the decades-old dispute. PTI SJK LLP SRY