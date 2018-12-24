scorecardresearch
SC to hear Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on Jan 4

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled to take up a batch of petitions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case for hearing on January 4.The matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.The bench is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. PTI RKS ABA SRY

