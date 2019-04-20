SC to hold special hearing on 'matter of great public importance'

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was constituted Saturday to hear a "matter of great public importance" touching upon the independence of judiciary. The bench was constituted after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who mentioned before the Supreme Court official concerned the allegations of sexual harassment that have cropped up against Gogoi. The special hearing is going to take place at 10.30 am Saturday. Supreme Court Secretary General Sanjeev Sudhakar Kalgaonkar said all the allegations made by the woman concerned are malafide and have no basis. "No doubt, it is a malafide allegation and he said a hearing on it is going to take place right now," he said, confirming that a letter by the woman has been received by several sitting judges. The registry came out with the notice that the special bench has been constituted to deal with the "matter of great public importance" touching upon the independence of judiciary. The special bench comprising Gogoi and justices Arun Mishra and Sanjeev Khanna will sit at 10.30 am. PTI RKS AAR