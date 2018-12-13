SC to pronounce verdict Friday on pleas for probe into Rafale fighter jet deal with France

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court is scheduled Friday to pronounce verdict on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into India's multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal with France.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas on November 14.Advocate M L Sharma was the first petitioner in the case. Later, another lawyer Vineet Dhanda had moved the apex court with the plea for court-monitored probe into the deal.AAP leader Sanjay Singh has also filed a petition against the fighter jet deal.After the three petitions were filed, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie alongwith activist advocate Prashant Bhushan had moved the apex court with a plea for a direction to the CBI to register FIR for alleged irregularities in the deal.The Centre has defended the multi-billion deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets and opposed public disclosure of the pricing details. India signed an agreement with France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft in a fly-away condition as part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment. The estimated cost of the deal is Rs 58,000 crore.The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation. PTI MNL RKS SA