SC transfers 16 Bihar shelter home abuse cases to CBI

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to take over the probe into allegations of physical and sexual abuse of inmates at 16 shelter homes in Bihar.A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur transferred the investigation, being conducted by Bihar police, to the CBI while dismissing the state government's request to not transfer the probe.The apex court said the report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) raises grave concern about 17 shelter homes in Bihar and CBI must look into all of them.CBI told the bench, also comprising Justice S A Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta, that in principle, it was ready to take over the investigation.The agency is already investigating the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, in which it is expected to file a charge sheet by December 7, the court was told.The apex court also said CBI officers probing the shelter home cases in Bihar shall not be transferred without its prior permission.