SC upholds constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). A bench headed by Justice R F Nariman said they have upheld the constitutional validity "in its entirety". The court, however, said that related parties in the act should mean a person connected with the business. The bench disposed of a batch of pleas filed by companies challenging various provisions of the IBC. PTI MNL SJK URD DVDV

