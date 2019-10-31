SC verdict on Ram temple: RSS to deliberate on strategy during pracharaks' meet on Thursday

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The RSS will deliberate on its strategy as regards the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram temple issue at its ongoing meeting of pracharaks here on Thursday, sources said.The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is preparing ground for the top court's verdict on the Ayodhya land title case, which is expected before November 18.The meeting of pracharaks, which started on Wednesday, is being attended by the entire top brass of the Sangh, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.Sources said a series of meetings involving RSS leaders on the issue was also planned.The meeting of pracharaks was earlier scheduled to be held in Haridwar between October 30 and November 5, but was subsequently moved to Delhi. PTI JTR DSPRC