SC verdict will give finality, broad acceptability in Ayodhya case: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday said no mediation panel, government or opposition can solve the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute issue and only the Supreme Court's verdict will give it finality and broad acceptability.After hearing the arguments of the Hindu and the Muslim sides for 40 days, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, concluded hearing in the case and reserved the judgement.Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the reserving the judgement by the Supreme Court is "best"."No mediation panel, no government, no opposition can solve Ayodhya issue: fractious, divisive and bitter. Only SC verdict would give finality, quietus and broad acceptability," he said in a tweet.The Constitution bench, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the dispute, had revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings.After the Supreme Court reserved its judgement in the case, Congress spokesperson Akhilesh Pratap Singh, at a press conference, said, "The case which is under the consideration of the Supreme Court should be left to it to decide upon."The Supreme Court on Wednesday also saw senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan tearing up the pictorial map provided by a Hindu party purportedly showing the exact birthplace of Lord Ram on the concluding day of the marathon hearing in the case.Dhavan represents Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties.When asked about the map tearing incident in the court, Singh replied, "We are not the court...The court will consider the matter on the basis of merits and demerits. You should wait for it."