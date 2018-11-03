SC wing of Congress to organise meet on Constitution

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Congress's Scheduled Caste department has decided to organise a meet on November 26 to sensitise people about the socio-political philosophy of B R Ambedkar as reflected in the Constitution. This decision was taken at the first executive committee meeting of the SC Department, chaired by Nitin Raut. The 'Samvidhan Diwas Samaroh' will highlight how Ambedkar as the chairman of the Drafting Committee and the Congress party worked in close partnership. The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. Raut also highlighted various steps taken by the Congress party in the past 70 years to fulfil Ambedkar's dream of creating social democracy and bring economic equality. He alleged the present BJP-led dispensation at the Centre was working to destroy the Constitution. PTI SKC SMN