Scania commissions parts warehouse in Nagpur

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Scania Commercial Vehicles India Tuesday said it has commissioned a parts warehouse at Nagpur.The facility, which is spread across 30,000 square feet, will cater to requirements for company's off-road, on-road and engine products."This strategic move closer to our largest distribution partner, L&T, vastly builds on synergies and improves the operational efficiency, reduces the order processing time for our customers across India, thereby resulting in better turn-around-time and better availability of spare parts," Scania India Managing Director Petr Novotny said in a statement.The centralised warehouse at Nagpur is a part of the company's expansion strategy and reiterates its commitment to the country, he added."We are confident that such strategic initiatives will further support Scania Indias growth story," Novotny said.