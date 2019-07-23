Scanty rainfall in Rajasthan: Gehlot directs officials to prepare contingency plan

Jaipur, Jul 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials on Tuesday to ensure contingency arrangements are made considering the scanty rainfall in the state.He directed the chief secretary to analyse the requirements of contingency in consultation with the disaster management department, other concerned departments and all district collectors."Concerned departments should make contingency plan for drinking water and fodder for livestock animals and complete the required formalities and financial approvals well in advance," Gehlot said in a statement after chairing a review meeting.During the meeting, the Meteorology Department informed that good rainfall is expected in the state between July 27 and August 1, which will improve Kharif crop sowing condition in the state and also improve water supply for drinking and irrigation.The chief minister asked the agriculture department to encourage farmers for sowing crops that take less time to ripe and require less water, besides sowing green fodder crops.He also directed officials to do better planning for availability of drinking water and prepare an emergency plan.Public Health and Engineering Department officials informed that water supply through tankers have reduced due to rains recorded in several parts of the state and a contingency plan for Jaipur city and Ajmer district and other areas has been prepared.The officials said that first trip of 'Water Train' to supply 3 MLD water in Pali district will start on July 25. PTI AG SOMSOM