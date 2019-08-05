Scarcity of places for social functions; policy to solve problems: Delhi govt to SC

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Monday that there is scarcity of places to hold social functions and marriages, and its policy on holding such functions in hotels, motels and low density residential area would "mitigate the difficulties" being faced by people here.In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Delhi government said that its policy would be beneficial for the people of the national capital and it provides for "accountability and penalties" for non compliance of its provisions."This policy is beneficial and is in the larger public interest for the people of Delhi as there is scarcity of places to hold such social functions, marriages in Delhi and people of Delhi are put to great inconvenience," said the affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta."This policy would go a long way and would mitigate the difficulties and people of Delhi would be the ultimate beneficiary," it said.The Delhi government said that the affidavit was filed pursuant to the July 1 direction of the apex court asking it to formulate a policy for holding social functions in motels, hotels and farm houses with "special reference to extravagance in expenditure, wastage of food, water management and safety of persons attending such functions".As per the policy formulated by the Delhi government, the conditions stipulated in it would be enforced by periodical inspections by appropriate agencies.It said that no parking will be permitted outside the authorised or approved space on the roadside and the number of guests and parking space available will have to be displayed at the main entrance on a board.No loudspeakers or bands would be permitted beyond 10 PM and owners of motels, hotels and farm houses will have to obtain fire clearance from Delhi Fire Services, states the policy.It said that owners of motels, hotels and farm houses should make sufficient arrangement for water supply for the function.The policy states that the owner, organiser or caterer for the function must have the necessary permission, including Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license to run their kitchen."They should be registered with some NGO to manage surplus/leftover food by distributing the same among unprivileged. Caterer should make proper arrangements to handover fresh surplus/leftover food to these NGOs," the policy said. PTI ABA SA