Scarcity of roles for women in general: Taapsee on 'Saand Ki Aankh' age controversy

By Ravi Bansal New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Taapsee Pannu says she understands why her and co-star Bhumi Pednekar's transformation as women in their 60s in "Saand Ki Aankh" would spark a debate. A Twitter user had pointed out that the film should have gone to female actors like Shabana Azmi and Neena Gupta as they were actually in their 60s. Gupta agreed with the fan, saying at least they should get the roles that fall under their age bracket.Taapsee said while she can see where the criticism is coming from, she will not let go of a good opportunity as such parts are hard to come by for women stars of all ages."Forget about old, the young actresses also have fewer parts. The problem is with women parts in general. We have a dearth of parts for women in general. Having done the kind of things we have done (in our career), it is just a snowball effect to keep getting those challenging roles, but how many actresses get those kind of roles?," the actor told PTI in an interview."I understand where these senior actresses are coming from that they expected they should get these roles because even fewer roles are being written for them. Understandable. But having said that, I am very greedy for a good film. I will not let a good film go out of my hand just because I am not that age, or I'm not that gender. I will play a man also, if they offered me a great script."Bhumi also echoed her co-star, saying, "Their (Gupta) angst and their opinion is right because there is a dearth of good roles for women and that too women of their age group. But having said that, it is a director's prerogative to cast the person he wants to take. If I want to do a film, then why shouldn't I? "As an actor, the basic job is to keep on challenging yourself and get out of your comfort zone. I should be able to live different lives. To be able to pull off different characters.""Saand Ki Aankh", also featuring Vineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha in pivotal roles, will release on October 25.