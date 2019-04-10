Scarlett death: HC begins hearing final arguments on appeal

Panaji, Apr 10 (PTI) The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Wednesday started hearing the final arguments on an appeal filed against the acquittal of the accused in an 11-year-old case related to the death and rape of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling.The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged two youths Samsung D'Souza and Placido Carvalho for the death of the 15-year-old British girl at Goa's Anjuna beach in 2008. However, Goa Children's Court Judge Vandana Tendulkar had acquitted both the accused, citing a lack of evidence against them.In Feb 2017, the CBI filed a petition before the high court, claiming the judge did not apply her mind when delivering the judgment, due to which both the accused were set free.Scarlett's bruised, semi-nude corpse was found on the Anjuna beach on Feb 18, 2008.Two locals D'Souza and Carvalho were accused of leaving the girl to die on the beach after drugging and sexually abusing her.The case, initially investigated by Goa police, was handed over to the CBI by the state government after Scarlett's mother, Fiona Mackeown, raised doubts on the investigation.Goa Children's Court, after examining several witnesses, on September 23, 2016 acquitted both the accused, eight years after the death of the 15-year-old girl.Representing the CBI before the division bench of justices R D Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan, senior counsel Ejaz Khan said there was no delay on the part of the investigating agencies to probe the case, as told by the trial court while acquitting the accused.Seeking conviction of both the accused, Khan went through the statement of various witnesses recorded by police, the CBI and the magistrate during the probe.Khan told the bench that since the case was initially probed by state police, it was in the nature of "further investigation" conducted by the CBI and the trial court judge erred in holding that it was a fresh investigation.The next hearing will be held on Thursday. PTI RPS NP ABHABH