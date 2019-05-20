Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged

Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost are engaged after dating for two years. According to E! online, the couple is planning to exchange wedding vows sometime in near future. The duo made their debut as a couple in November 2017 and most recently attended the "Avengers: Endgame" premiere together in LA.This will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, while it will be Johansson's third.The 34-year-old actor's first marriage was with Ryan Reynolds (2008-2010). She then tied the knot with Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they finalised their divorce in September 2017. Johansson shares four-year-old daughter Rose with Dauriac. PTI SHDSHD