Scarlett Johansson Wears Platinum Jewelry to The American Museum of Natural History Gala

Scarlett Johansson wore Platinum jewelry from Harry Winston to The American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York on November 16th. Secret Combination double row diamond necklace, set in platinum (29 carats)Sparkling Cluster diamond earrings, set in platinum (4.33 carats) Trend Alert: Multi row necklaces set in platinum are popular with celebrities, as also seen on Lupita Nyongo at the WSJ. Innovation Awards, and Priyanka Chopra at the Kate Spade Fashion Show in NYC. Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.