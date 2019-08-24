Scattered rainfall in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 24 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan have recorded rainfall between 1 cm and 5 cm from Friday and heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the eastern parts of the state on Sunday, a Meteorological Department official said. From Friday to Saturday morning, Chaksu of Jaipur recorded 5 cm rainfall, followed by 3 cm in Badesar of Chittorgarh. Various places recorded 1-2 cm rainfall during the period, he said.Till Saturday evening, light rainfall was recorded in Jaipur and Dabok. With 41.2 degrees Celsius, Sriganganagar was recorded the hottest place, followed by 40.2 degrees Celsius in Churu, 39.5 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 39.3 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, whereas Jaipur recorded a maximum of 34.9 degrees Celsius. The Met department has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in east Rajasthan till Sunday. PTI AG IJT