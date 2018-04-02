SCCL posts record performance in 2017-18

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) today said it dispatched a record 646 lakh tonnes of coal during 2017-18, up from 608 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal, an increase of 6.2 per cent. SCCL recorded a turnover of Rs 22,667 crore in 2017-18, a 27.8 per cent jump over last years figure of Rs 17,743 crore, it said in a statement. The company?s profit increased to Rs 1,200 crore from Rs 395 crore, it said. SCCL said it has planned to take up developmental activities and schemes worth Rs 12,000 crore in the next five years. PTI RS APR APR