SCCL produces 45.5 MT coal in Apr-Dec; misses target

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) produced 45.57 million tonnes (MT) of coal in the April-December period of 2018-19, missing the production target by 2.24 MT for the first three quarters. The company's output target for the April-December period was 47.51 MT, according to the latest data. The company produced 41.99 MT of coal in the April-December period of 2017-18. SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Centre and Telangana government on a 51:49 equity basis. The company also produced 6.04 MT of coal in December, over 5.67 MT of coal in the corresponding month. The company dispatched 49.06 MT of coal in the April-December period of the ongoing fiscal, against the target of 49.11 MT. Coal Minister Piyush Goyal Friday informed Parliament that the country was facing no shortage of coal and its imports have declined to 208 million tonnes (MT) from 217 MT in 2014. The minister had said that coal production witnessed an increase of 7.4 per cent in April-December 2018-19.Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. PTI SID MR