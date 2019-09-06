Schedule notified for preparation of electoral rolls for BDC elections in JK

Srinagar, Sept 6 (PTI) Setting in motion the process for holding the Block Development Council polls in the state, the Jammu and Kashmir electoral authorities on Friday issued a notification for preparation of electoral rolls for it.According to the notification issued by the J&K Chief Electoral Officer, the process for preparation of electoral rolls would start from September 9 and the draft electoral roll would be published on September 14. The last date for filing claims and objections would be September 19 while the last date for disposal of claims and objections would be September 21, said an official spokesman quoting the notification.The final electoral roll would be published on September 23, he added.The Jammu and Kashmir state administration had on August 24 announced its decision to hold BDC elections, the second tier of Panchayati Raj system.State's Rural Development Department Secretary Sheetal Nanda had said elections would be held for 316 BDCs across the state and the government is targeting to complete the process by September end.The state government had recently ordered 33 percent reservation for women in the BDCs besides other categories including the scheduled castes.The nine-phase panchayat elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in November-December last year. The spokesperson said the Jammu and Kashmir election authority also appointed electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers for the election of chairpersons of BDCs.PTI TAS RAXRAX