Scheme to eradicate poverty among nomadic tribes in J&K demanded

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) The Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation (TRCF), an organisation representing the Gujjar community, urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday to formulate a compact programme to eradicate poverty among nomadic tribes. The organisation also sought inclusion of the nomadic population in the blow-poverty line (BPL) list and demanded food security for them. "Gujjar and Bakerwal communities being nomads are not properly aware of the schemes being launched by state and central governments to uplift them socially, economically, educationally and culturally under Scheduled Tribe category. "Poverty is growing rapidly among nomadic tribes as they are relinquishing their nomadic life and opting for unskilled labour and poverty eradication programmes are required for them immediately," TRCF founder Javaid Rahi said at a function here. The TRCF leader said lakhs of members of nomadic tribes, mainly Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gadii, Sippi and Changpa, migrate along with their cattle to upper reaches annually and are not available at one place like other communities to take ration and other benefits. "Due to their wandering way of life, the tribes not only face food scarcity but also come across acute shortage of basic facilities, absolute illiteracy and lack of health facilities," he said, demanding an innovative scheme for nomads be designed keeping in view their lifestyle for their overall development.