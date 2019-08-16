Scheme to involve school eco clubs in DDA's plantation drive launched

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A scheme to involve school eco clubs in the DDA's plantation drive was launched here on Friday by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, officials said.As part of an afforestation drive of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), four lakh indigenous trees will be planted this year across various biodiversity parks and other green belts in the national capital.The scheme was inaugurated by Puri, the Union minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, at a green belt in Rohini's sector 37.Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) and DDA Chairman Anil Baijal expressed happiness at the response of the schools and said there was a need to incentivise the performers of the scheme.In a statement, the DDA quoted the LG as saying that there will be a reward of Rs one lakh for the school having the maximum survival rate of planted saplings after five years.Baijal also said similar contests should be held among resident welfare associations (RWAs) and the officers of the DDA. PTI KND RC