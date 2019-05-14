Schenker India set to double warehousing capacity by 2022

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Integrated logistics services provider Schenker India Tuesday said it plans to strengthen its local footprint and is set to double the warehousing capacity by 2022.Schenker India is a subsidiary of DB Schenker, the transport and logistics division of the 40.4 billion-euro Deutsche Bahn Group, as per a company statement.The company plans to double its warehousing capacity, from the current 3.5 million sq ft spread across 53 warehouse locations and enhance efficiencies through technology deployment for faster processing and real time updates across the value chain, it said."India is a priority market for DB Schenker globally and with the growth spurt triggered by the implementation of GST, we are well poised to increase capacity and expand aggressively to better serve our customers. "We are looking to double our warehousing capacity from the current 3.5 million sq ft," Schenker India CEO Vishal Sharma said.Schenker India offers a complete range of international air and ocean freight, contract logistics and global supply chain solutions from a single source. PTI SID SID ANUANU