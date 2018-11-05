(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Surat, Gujarat, India Business Wire India For Schmitten, Diwali is called the Festival of Lights for a reason. One of the most popular festivals in the country, Diwali marks the spiritual victory of light over darkness. Conventional Diwali commercials showcase this as a time to celebrate with the family. But with #AadhiAadhiDiwali, Schmitten Chocolates wants you to celebrate the festival with all your loved ones especially the ones who are often not included in the celebrations of your immediate family. An initiative by Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, #AadhiAadhiDiwali wants to build a sense of belonging towards the family of ones partner. The initiative wants people to accept themselves as a member of their partners family, and create new memories with them, as if they were your own family. Schmitten believes in bringing you closer to every part of your family, which makes every occasion more memorable. Schmitten Moments is a gifting pack with an assortment of Schmitten Luxury chocolates and Hoppits Chocolate bars. The brand believes in not only sharing sweetness but also sharing memories, thereby making every moment memorable. Schmitten believes that these wonderful moments last a lifetime a thought summarized by its brand tagline Moments Make Memories. According to Jayesh Desai, the Founder and Chairman of Rajhans (Desai-Jain) Group, the brand is breaking new ground when it comes to festival advertising. Where every brand is riding on the festival season to deliver the same-old stories, Schmitten is creating new conversations, which will impact positively within the society and give Diwali celebrations a whole new meaning. Rishabh Verma, Marketing Head of Schmitten believes this initiative is the beginning of a cultural paradigm shift. Usually, men do not look beyond their immediate family. We wanted to not only make men accept their responsibility towards their partners family, but also foster a sense of belonging. #AadhiAadhiDiwali is the beginning of a very poignant conversation that shall spark a new reason to celebrate Diwali. Envisioned by ADK-Fortune, a WPP group company, #AadhiAadhiDiwali has already struck an emotional chord with its consumer base. Commenting on its success, AkashneelDasgupta, National Creative Director, said, #AadhiAadhiDiwali reminds you that when you share everything with your loved ones, why should Diwali be an exception? Diwali should bring together the entire family which extends to your partners as well. Understanding this is key to building a healthier relationship. Not to mention, making new memories. Subroto Pradhan, Managing Partner, ADK-Fortune said, Schmitten Moments is not just a premium gift offering. It also stands for creating lasting memories and celebration of togetherness. And what better occasion than Diwali to create moments that are memorable. In a clutter of Diwali messages what draws your attention is the idea of Aadhi-Aadhi lekin celebration poori-poori. Credits:Client: Schmitten ChocolatesJayesh Desai, Founder and Chairman of Rajhans (Desai-Jain) GroupRishabh Verma, Marketing HeadBrand Team: Srishti Jain &Archit GoelAgency: ADK-Fortune Communications Pvt. Ltd.AkashneelDasgupta National Creative DirectorCreative Team - Ravi Mishra, Shyam Nair, Ritesh Narang&Sanjana Pearl Sen ChoudhuryAccount Management - Shruti Negi, MukulAngral& Asmita GoswamiDigital Team Tarun Joshi, Prateek Vishwakarma, Deepak Singh, AyushiSareenDirector: Puneet PrakashExecutive Producer: Anand Wagle&GautamVazeProduction House: Full Circle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYFU9_6FeD8To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Schmittens latest campaign adds a new perspective to this celebration that needs your attention PWRPWR