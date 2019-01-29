Schneider Electric India Recognised by CII for Customer Centricity

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Acknowledged for leveraging digital technologies to enhance customer experienceSchneider Electric (SE), the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been recognised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 'Customer Centricity' in manufacturing sector under the large business organisations' category. The company also received a special award for 'Leveraging Digital Technologies for Superior Customer Experience', under CII Awards for 'Customer Obsession'. Schneider Electric is one of the two companies to be recognised for this award in the large organisation manufacturing category. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/654747/Schneider_Electric_India_Logo.jpg )Speaking about the CII acknowledgement, Mr. Anil Chaudhry, Managing Director & Zone President Schneider Electric India , said, "We are honoured to receive this award and accept it with immense gratitude. Customers are today seeking customised and unique solutions for their business challenges which expect an innovation-ready attitude from us along with real-time engagement with customers through digital platforms. Understanding customer needs and providing them with outstanding end-to-end experience through our IoT-enabled EcoStruxure architecture and platform, has been our competitive differentiator. At Schneider Electric, customer focus is embedded in our culture and it is great to be acknowledged for our efforts, which also brings more responsibility on us to constantly enhance our engagement with them."The awards were categorised into large organisations and small & medium organisations for manufacturing and services sector. Each category had three levels of recognition - Active Customer Engagement, Customer Centricity and Customer Obsession with the third being at the highest level. The nominations were assessed by a jury comprising of industry experts under the chairmanship of Mr. Kiran Karnik, Director in Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India. The evaluation process included analysis of written application and an on-site assessment using a framework based on Malcolm Baldridge Excellence Framework.Established in 2016 by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the CII Award for Customer Obsession aims to recognise customer centric organisations that deliver superior customer experiences across the value chain. The Award recognises Customer Centric organisations where Customer is at the Centre of all that they do.About Schneider Electric Schneider Electric is leading the Digital Transformation of Energy Management and Automation in Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.With global presence in over 100 countries, Schneider is the undisputable leader in Power Management - Medium Voltage, Low Voltage and Secure Power, and in Automation Systems. We provide integrated efficiency solutions, combining energy, automation and software.In our global Ecosystem, we collaborate with the largest Partner, Integrator and Developer Community on our Open Platform to deliver real-time control and operational efficiency.We believe that great people and partners make Schneider a great company and that our commitment to Innovation, Diversity and Sustainability ensures that Life Is On everywhere, for everyone and at every moment.http://www.schneider-electric.comHashtags: #LifeIsOn #SchneiderElectric #WhatsYourBoldIdeaSource: Schneider Electric India Private Limited PWRPWR